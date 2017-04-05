Greg Norman Company and Verizon Join Forces ‘To Disrupt Golf Industry’

The Greg Norman Company (GN) and Verizon have announced they are joining forces to bring innovative and disruptive technology to the golf industry. The strategic partnership also includes plans to expand outside of golf as the companies collaborate across multiple industries.

As the preeminent golf-inspired global corporation, GN’s comprehensive suite of companies will leverage Verizon’s solutions to provide technology innovation and efficiencies across all of its enterprises. The first of these initiatives lies within the golf industry as the companies work together to change the way people play and view the sport.

“The golf industry is struggling in many ways and together, the Greg Norman Company and Verizon have a bold vision to make the game more cutting edge,” says Greg Norman. “Our primary focus is to provide the golfer with a better experience on the course, introduce new people to the game, and help golf grow alongside the technology innovations that are happening across other industries.”

The partnership also opens doors to opportunities around Greg Norman Golf Course Design and Greg Norman Estates Wine through Verizon’s IoT AgTech solutions. With over 100 Greg Norman-designed golf courses worldwide, Verizon can help create “smart” golf courses, driving efficiency in course design, maintenance and sustainability. GN will leverage Verizon’s IoT platforms and data analytics to help Greg Norman Estates Wine manage irrigation and save energy.

Said Mike Lanman, senior vice president, enterprise products and IoT at Verizon, “Verizon’s robust suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions marry nicely with Greg Norman’s broad business interests – from exclusive content and new-age golfer experiences to AgTech solutions, technology is enabling new and different ways to improve player engagement and business operations. This partnership is yet another example of working across industry to connect and improve experiences.”

GN is also working with Verizon Ventures, the investment arm of Verizon, to invest in new sport technology that connects innovation with opportunity.

Greg Norman Company http://shark.com

Verizon Communications Inc www.verizon.com/

Tags: AgTech, Greg Norman, Internet of Things, Mike Lanman, Verizon