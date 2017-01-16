Huxley Golf Reaches New Heights

Huxley Golf has proved that the sky’s the limit when the world leader in all-weather golf surfaces installed golf greens high in the Hong Kong skyline in a partnership with GolfTEC (pictured).

Two Huxley Golf modular putting greens were installed at the brand new GolfTEC centre in Admiralty, Hong Kong. The first, a large and beautifully designed outdoor roof-top green of approximately 1,000sq.ft. (92sq.m.), was created using Huxley Golf Premier Nylon Outdoor Putting Green Turf complete with integrated Huxley Turfill® 2 filler to achieve optimum ball roll.

The second was installed indoors: a 12ft (3.7m) x 18ft (5.5m) green constructed using Huxley Golf Championship Indoor Putting Turf with three hole positions.

Paul Chester, General Manager at Huxley Golf, said: “We were delighted to be called upon by the GolfTEC team to help them achieve their vision for their new flagship training centre. It was an interesting brief which required us to work through rooftop weight restrictions and the complications of delivering and installing at height. Taking a modular approach enabled us to work around these complexities to create precisely the required facilities, both technically and aesthetically. We are extremely pleased with the result.”

GolfTEC is one of the fastest growing and most successful golf tuition companies in the industry. All students – regardless of their initial skill level – follow the same proven and comprehensive approach to helping them achieve their goals. Combining patented teaching technology and highly trained coaches, the company has delivered over 6 million lessons globally.

Mark Henderson, GolfTEC Hong Kong’s Chief Operating Officer and PGA AA Advanced Professional, commented: “We invested in Huxley Golf greens to complement our world class golf improvement facility here in the centre of Hong Kong. Both the indoor and outdoor greens give our students the ability to develop the most important part of the game, their putting skills. They provide both places to take instruction and somewhere to practise independently, day or night, rain or shine.”

He continued: “Huxley Golf was a natural fit for this project. Some of our team here have worked with them before at tour events and this prior experience, along with the Huxley Golf’s PGA accreditations, meant we knew we could trust them to deliver a first class solution and service.”

Huxley Golf provides premier all-weather surfaces for golf around the world. Clients include training and coaching establishments, golf resorts, ranges and academies as well as many well-known golf courses.

