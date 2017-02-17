It’s ‘customers first’ as England Golf and Mytime Active renew partnership

England Golf and Mytime Active – one of the UK’s largest pay and play golf course operators – have renewed their partnership to grow the game.

The project puts the customer first and underlines the importance of giving golfers the experience they want from their club and encouraging new players.

The results will help England Golf to support clubs across the country to attract more golfers and to retain members.

Mytime Active is using England Golf resources to tailor its service to customers at its 16 pay and play golf courses in London, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and the Midlands.

“It’s very important to have satisfied customers who want to keep coming back for more,” said Jason Stanton, Mytime Active’s Operations Director. “That means we need to understand our customers and the surrounding community at each of our sites, to know where we can find new customers and what they want from us.”

The company is using a range of resources to recruit and retain golfers. Insight on the types of people most likely to play golf, combined with mapping tools, shows them where to find customers and supports successful marketing campaigns.

A new customer service tracker is being tested which provides feedback from members and visitors and allows the company to rank its sites. Over 1500 people have already provided information about their on-course and off-course experiences. “Because we are gathering feedback on a daily basis we’ve found this system has really helped to maintain our focus on customer service principles,” said Jason Stanton.

The partnership between England Golf and Mytime Active is also promoting initiatives to attract more players from diverse backgrounds and to promote shorter formats of golf which fit into busy lifestyles.

It also aims to highlight the health benefits of the game, with players at all 16 golf courses involved in a long-term health study in partnership with ukactive.

In addition, all 16 Mytime Active sites will work towards GolfMark accreditation which includes Sport England’s Club Mark standard. This demonstrates their commitment to high standards of welfare, equity, coaching and their close connection to their communities.

Jason Stanton commented: “We’re really proud to be working with England Golf on a number of exciting projects as part of our renewed partnership.”

Abbie Lench, England Golf’s Head of Club Support, added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Mytime Active. This is a valuable and practical project which will have real benefits for clubs.”

England Golf www.englandgolf.org

Mytime Active http://www.mytimeactive.co.uk/golf

