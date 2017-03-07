Jakarta Redesign set to take off with Harris Kalinka

An Indonesian golf club is rerouting its course because of an airport expansion and is going to showcase its new look with the assistance of Harris Kalinka, the world’s leading golf course animation company.

Cengkareng Golf Club, in Jakarta – a semi-private club – is located adjacent to the city’s international airport, Soekarno-Hatta. The state-owned airport is looking to add a new taxi-way and has, acquired a portion of the land within the courses necessitating the redesign of three golf holes.

The golf club has engaged US architecture practice Golfplan to help replace the fifth hole and renovate the fourth and sixth. The club also contacted Harris Kalinka – which helps golf firms and architects communicate ideas and designs through images and animations – requesting some visualisations of the changes which could then be presented to members.

A spokesman for Cengkareng Golf Club explained: “It’s important that our board and the members understand the full impact of these changes and the average member is not able to visualise what a golf hole will look like from traditional golf course plans.

“We engaged the services of Harris Kalinka as they are recognised as the best in the industry at generating 3D imagery of the new holes and this will allow our members to see exactly what the changes will look like. A 3D image answers a lot of the members’ questions, especially when it includes a flyover of the holes.”

The co-founder of Harris Kalinka, Andrew Harris, said: “The plan is to create an aerial image of the proposed new course, so members can easily see the land taken by the airport and the new hole layout and routing. In addition, we will produce an animation of the new and renovated holes, in order to create excitement and anticipation among the members, so they buy into the concept.”

Harris Kalinka’s visualisations have been used successfully to attract members, raise investment, sell off-plan, develop a design or to present an idea.

UK and Latvia-based Harris Kalinka’s client list in golf includes Arnold Palmer Design Company; Robert Trent Jones II; Greg Norman Golf Course Design; Ernie Els Design; Faldo Design; Schmidt-Curley Design; Pacific Links; and TGR Design.

Harris Kalinka www.harriskalinka.com

