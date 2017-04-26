JS International Takes Bettinardi Into Europe

JS International, one of the leading distributors of popular golf brands in the UK, has reached an agreement with Bettinardi Golf to promote and supply its range of premium putters in France, Germany and Italy.

The new arrangement comes just a few months after JS International took over the distribution and promotion of the Bettinardi range in the UK and Ireland. Since then, it has significantly increased the number of retail outlets stocking Bettinardi putters and raised the profile of the brand among serious golfers to help boost sales.

It has also invested in retail display stands that feature ten distinctive new putters from Bettinardi, currently ranked among the five best-selling putter brands in the United States and well-known for its BB and Queen B series.

“Following the very positive response we’ve enjoyed recently from both UK trade customers and consumers, we’re now delighted to be able to supply retailers in other leading European golfing markets with these stunning hand-crafted putters,” said Director Bijal Patani, who also manages the distribution of Bettinardi putters in Belgium, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Bulgaria.

“And the timing is perfect, as the Bettinardi brand had a major global breakthrough last weekend when its Arm Lock putter was instrumental in winning its first European Tour event in Morocco. As a result, we expect to do particularly well on the Continent with the Queen B and Studio Stock lines which includes the Arm Lock model,” she added.

Putters bearing Bettinardi markings have also been associated with a total of 55 global wins, including 29 PGA Tour victories and two Major titles.

Closely identified with the consistent PGA Tour star and Olympic medallist Matt Kuchar with his Arm Lock putter, Bettinardi specialises in crafting clubs from a single piece of high quality milled carbon steel. At its hi-tech factory in Chicago, Master craftsman Robert Bettinardi leads a team of skilled engineers and technicians producing customised putters in terms of weight, head size and length, as well as a wide variety of model options in the traditional styles.

The latest range of Bettinardi putters can be supplied with uncut shafts that can be tailored to the exact requirements of the individual golfer at authorised custom fitting specialists.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with JS International into other important European markets, where we believe there is great potential for the brand and our premium products,” said Sam Bettinardi, Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Other established golfing brands distributed by JS International include BagBoy, Champ, ClicGear, Ogio, Voice Caddie and grips from SuperStroke, Golf Pride, Lamkin and Winn.

