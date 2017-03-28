Lamkin strikes deal with Flat Cat

Lamkin Corporation – the original manufacturer of premium golf grips – announces it has partnered with Winston Products to market and sell the complete portfolio of FLAT CAT putter grips, a game-changing putting tool that helps golfers of all abilities putt more consistently and effectively. The newly formed alliance gives Lamkin exclusive worldwide distribution rights for FLAT CAT grips.

“We are very excited to be partnering with the Lamkin Corporation. For nearly a century, the Lamkin name has been synonymous with quality and character and we are thrilled to marry our FLAT CAT innovation and technology with the heritage of the Lamkin brand,” said Winston Breeden, CEO, Winston Products.

FLAT CAT’s unique FLAT 1™ technology puts the feeling of square in the palm of a player’s hands, helping them to square their hands, square their shoulders and square their putter face to their intended target line. Each side of the FLAT CAT grip is in a parallel plane with the putter face, allowing every golfer to establish a personal feel with the face of their putter no matter what their putting style – traditional, left-hand low, saw, claw and more.

“After meeting with the FLAT CAT team, and playing with the product, it was clear that their organization shared many of Lamkin’s core brand values,” said Bob Lamkin, President and CEO of Lamkin. “The technology behind FLAT CAT’s product line directly supports one of our most important values: providing golfers with the tools to realize a more confident, consistent and enjoyable playing experience. Whether it’s swinging grips or putter grips, our own development efforts are always focused on achieving that goal. By adding FLAT CAT products into our own portfolio, we continue to deliver on that important promise to our customers!”

FLAT CAT was developed in consultation with PGA Professional Mike Heisterkamp and long time Whistling Straits and Pinehurst professional caddy Charlie Spain. FLAT CAT GOLF is owned by Make’em All, LLC, a division of Winston Products LLC. For more information visit www.FLATCATGOLF.com

Lamkin offers a variety of performance-inspired grips including the Z5, UTx, Crossline, Wrap-Tech and R.E.L. ACE. The company’s trusted products are played by PGA Tour superstars Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker and many others. Lamkin products are unrivalled in quality thanks to world-class engineering, premium materials and handcrafted, repeatable production techniques www.lamkingrips.com

