Launch of Azalea Hospitality

Malaysia-based David Townend announces the formation of his own management company Azalea Hospitality.

“As of this month,” he says, “Azalea Hospitality is now officially registered and ready to start providing an exciting new service to the golf and leisure industry. The approach that we are taking reflects the changes that are being seen in the hotel industry, with each major brand developing new concepts to reflect the lifestyle changes that we see in the customer base of those born after 1980. This will also play true in the golf industry, especially by 2020, and therefore we want Azalea to be on the front foot ushering in new and innovative ways to change not just the game, but the way the business operates.

“I truly value the long relationship that we have had and I would greatly appreciate any assistance or leads to projects or people that you feel could benefit from an informal discussion, or even a property review and assessment.

“You will notice on my website that we will also be operating a golf travel section of the business, which is tailored to special events, such as trips to the US Masters, British Open, Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup to name a few on the golf side. Additionally we will be taking golf tours to other events such as the Monaco F1 GP and the Irish Derby. This should be an interesting twist to the business, with each trip targeting a maximum of 12 people, and taking in some amazing events and playing some of the worlds most revered courses.

“There are plans afoot for more growth of the company.”

Azalea Hospitality www.azalea-hospitality.com

Tags: Azalea Hospitality, David Townend