London Golf Club Partners with GMS for Strategic UK PR Campaigns

London Golf Club, an internationally renowned European Tour Destination in the south of England, has appointed golf digital, PR and marketing specialists, GMS, to carry out strategic UK PR campaigns for the venue.

The announcement comes shortly after the appointment of the club’s new Chief Executive, Stephen Follett, who plans to continue the consistent, significant investment being made both on the clubhouse and courses.

“GMS is a highly regarded and experienced agency at the forefront of the golf media sector, and we feel that they are the perfect team to help the venue claim its well-deserved share of the PR limelight, specifically in the digital media landscape,” commented Stephen Follett, Chief Executive at London Golf Club.

Founded in 2001, GMS boasts over 60 years combined industry experience, and has built a reputation as the most progressive golf-specific PR and marketing agency globally.

Neil Gray, Director at GMS, is delighted that London Golf Club, which has hosted both the European Open and Volvo World Match Play, will now join the agency’s prestigious portfolio of destination and resort clients alongside the likes of Carnoustie Golf Links, Royal Lytham and St Anne’s, Close House, Sotogrande SA, Centurion Club, Essendon and BGL:

“It’s an honour to be working with such a highly-regarded and progressive venue,” says Neil. “We will work closely with Stephen and his team over the coming months to tailor a strategic PR plan that explores how best to communicate the club’s message through all media avenues,” he continued.

London Golf Club www.londongolf.co.uk

GMS www.gmsgolf.co.uk

