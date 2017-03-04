Lynx to Reward Golf Pros From Direct Sales at Scottish Golf Show

Lynx, which prides itself as being ‘the most forward-thinking company in golf’, has launched an innovative profit sharing scheme which means that Golf Professionals will benefit directly from sales of Lynx equipment at the Scottish Golf Show at the SECC Glasgow this March.

While most other brands present at the show will sell goods through the show’s retail partner, American Golf, Lynx will instead retail direct to consumers from its own stand – but will then profit-share among its local trade accounts, meaning that local Pros will benefit immediately and directly from Lynx’s presence and sales at the show.

Every customer who buys from Lynx will be asked for their address, and the nearest Lynx stockist to them will be selected to receive a share of profits from the sale.

Announcing the scheme, Lynx Golf UK and European Sales Manager, Murray Tonry, said: “We don’t retail through American Golf and last year at the show, despite a lot of interest from people wanting to buy Lynx equipment, we had to tell many disappointed consumers that we couldn’t sell them anything.

“This year we have decided to sell direct at the show. However, we have always said we firmly want to protect our green grass pro accounts, so a share of profits from all sales will be fed back to those golf professionals who have accounts with us.

“Effectively, every sale we make will be like a local pro making the sale. To qualify for the scheme, all professionals need to be is a Lynx stockist. This is another example of our ongoing commitment to the on-course retailer and a genuine way for Lynx to be able to sell to customers at the Scottish Golf Show while rewarding our own trade customer base for their support of us.”

With over 650 active accounts, Lynx boasts three permanent Demo Day staff available for both stockists and non-stockists, and are making ever-increasing strides into the golf market.

Lynx is dedicated to offering exceptional equipment for use by golfers at all skill levels, and has always promised to support ‘green grass’ Pro shop businesses, as this initiative highlights.

The company has an extensive range of men’s, ladies’ and junior equipment for 2017 and will be unveiling several exciting new products this year including the Black Cat driver and its new adjustable fairway wood.

For more information visit www.lynxgolf.co.uk or follow @LynxGolfUK

Tags: lynx golf, Murray Tonry, Scottish Golf Show