MAB Groundcare Appointed Ventrac Dealer by Price Turfcare

Price Turfcare, the newly established business founded by Ransomes Jacobsen’s former International Sales Director, Rupert Price, has appointed MAB Groundscare, based at Goudhurst in Kent as a Ventrac dealer for the area.

At a recent training day at a private school in the Tenterden area, the MAB team were able to get an in-depth insight into the product and some of the various attachments that make the Ventrac a versatile workhorse for groundscare contractors, golf courses and establishments with large areas of grounds to manage.

As an added bonus, at the end of the training, the school were able to see a comprehensive demonstration of the machine’s capabilities.

Commenting at the end of the training and demonstration, Rupert Price said, “I’m delighted that MAB have come on board and I’m sure they will provide the Ventrac product with a very professional presence in the area. The training went really well and I think it has proved to everyone that we have a viable and unique product for this industry sector.”

Mark Brown, Managing Director of MAB Groundcare, added, “The training day and subsequent product demonstration proved that we have made the correct decision to become distributors of the Ventrac compact tractor. It’s a great piece of kit and very versatile; just one power unit and range of accessories makes it an ideal choice for estate management and landscape contracting applications.”

Ventrac www.ventrac.com

Price Turfcare http://priceturfcare.com/

Tags: MAB Groundcare, Mark Brown, Price Turfcare, Rupert Price, Ventrac