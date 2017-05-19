MSL Solutions Australian Securities Exchange IPO ‘Great for Future of Golf’

MSL Solutions Limited (ASX: MPW) has announced its 100% fully underwritten Initial Public Offer (IPO) has closed oversubscribed, with strong support from institutional and professional retail investors. raising A$15 million. MSL has commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code “MPW”.

MSL Solutions currently serves approximately 2,000 member-based organisations with a presence in over 20 countries in the sport, leisure and hospitality sector. MSL has a head office in Brisbane with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, UK and Denmark and employs around 130 staff.

MSL has demonstrated a commitment to golf in recent years with established industry relationships across Australasia and Europe executing strategic partnerships with:

Golf Australia;

PGA Australia;

Golf Managers Association Australia;

R&A – GolfBox tournament platform;

European Golf Unions and PGA Associations.

The IPO fund raising serves to:

raise funds to strengthen MSL’s balance sheet and provide working capital; and

fund further strategic initiatives related to the unique open-architecture MPower platform.

The golf industry is demanding from technology providers a focus on:

improvement in their member/guest experiences;

assistance diversifying their revenue streams;

improved automated processes across their entire venue operations; and

platform for improved governance.

The MSL MPower platform puts the venue in charge providing choice & flexibility on the right technology for their facility regardless of their size. It combines software applications, data and media solutions in an open architecture platform that provides total integration from back office to member facing solutions encompassing the full needs of the business. The MPower platform “connects the dots” for the customer organisation connecting every department of the business from food and beverage point of sale, to membership, marketing, financials, workforce management and specific golf management and marina management applications.

MSL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Kinross, said: “On behalf of the Company, we would like to thank all of our existing shareholders for their continued support and welcome all of the new investors as we continue our journey now as a public listed company.

“Our vision is to empower all Member Based Organisations and their Members with our market leading MPower platform growing their revenues, driving efficiencies and improving their governance.

“We look forward to continuing to work hard with our customers to deliver these benefits for their businesses. Listing on the ASX helps us to execute on our growth strategy toward achieving our vision in the international markets.”

MSL Solutions Limited http://mpowermsl.com

