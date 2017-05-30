New Custom Fit Irons Incentive from Wilson Golf

Wilson Golf is going all out to attract more golfers to have new sets of irons custom-fitted this season by offering a special incentive involving free Wilson Staff balls, personalised shafts and an extended guarantee on the clubs.

The brand with the most iron victories in Major tournaments (61), is offering every golfer fitted with a set of its new Wilson Staff D300, FG Tour V6 & F5 or C200 irons a 2-ball pack of DX family low compression golf balls matched to the irons; their name printed on a band on each shaft; and an extra year on the guarantee covering the equipment if they complete a form online when placing the order.

A custom fit set of clubs consists of six Wilson Staff clubs for men and five for women and the offer can be taken up at any authorised stockist across the UK and Ireland.

“This special offer is designed to drive consumers to those trade retailers who provide a custom-fit service and want to do more valuable business with our range of clubs – all of which have had great reviews from Tour players and golf media alike,” said Lee Farrar, National Accounts Manager for Wilson Golf.

“We can also offer one of the fastest delivery times in the golf industry, with an average turnaround of just one week plus, the consumer receives a note from the technician who assembled the set, so they can appreciate a level of personal service right through the process,” he added.

All the irons included in the custom fit incentive have been developed within the exclusive Wilson Staff Feel, Crossover and Distance (F-C-D) system to meet the scoring needs of every type of golfer.

“We define players under these three categories so that club features and benefits can be matched with individual playing styles and abilities, adding to the personal touch of the custom fitting,” said Lee.

Released earlier this year, the D300 irons blend proven technology with cutting edge design aimed at the player looking for maximum distance and forgiveness and confidence-inspiring clubs at address.

At the core of the innovation is FLX FACE™ Technology that minimises contact points between the thin face and clubhead to generate greater clubhead speed and distance. Power Holes filled with TE031 Urethane extend through and around the face to provide a distinctive feel and sound.

The latest ‘Feel’ range builds on the brand’s prestigious line of forged irons that are played on Tour by three-time Major Champion Padraig Harrington and PGA Tour winner Kevin Streelman. Made from 8620 carbon steel, the new FG Tour V6 irons feature split tungsten weighting through the set offering improved sole camber and bounce for added distance, versatility and optimal ball flight.

Combining FLX FACE™ Technology and Power Holes the C200™ irons have been engineered for the Crossover player, identified as a mid-to-high handicapper seeking greater distance and accuracy with a midsize head.

Featuring Speed Sole™ Technology, the FG Tour F5 irons deliver maximum distance for the player who still desires great feel resulting in a Crossover blend between forged feel and pure distance.

