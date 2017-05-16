New Ventrac Dealer in Scotland

The UK Ventrac dealer network continues to grow with the appointment of SGM Contracts in Scotland. The family-run business is one of the leading providers of both groundcare and garden machinery, offering a range of products and related services to councils, contractors, turf maintenance professionals, golf clubs and domestic home gardeners.

Based on the Belleknowes Industrial Estate, Inverkeithing near Edinburgh, SGM has an established customer base, including an extensive hire business featuring equipment from a number of the major manufacturers such as John Deere, Ransomes, Jacobsen, Toro and Scag.

Rupert Price, Managing Director of UK importers Price Turfcare said, “From my point of view, I wanted a focused dealer who could give Ventrac the best possible coverage bearing in mind the product can be utilised in a multitude of markets, ranging from golf to contractors and municipal. The product is particularly appealing to the hire market and therefore my first choice in Scotland is SGM, who I have known for many years.”

Managing Director of SGM, Steven McInroy, commenting on the agreement added, “We are always on the lookout for niche, but quality products to add to our portfolio from both a sales and hire perspective and we are delighted to be promoting the product.

“Having visited the Price Turfcare stand at BTME earlier this year, Ewan Peddie, our Sales Manager, and myself, were very taken with the machine and its capabilities, particularly operating on banks and inclines, which is a real issue for the majority of our clients, particularly local authorities, private contractors and golf courses.

“Rupert very kindly brought a machine to Scotland for us to look at and immediately we were taken with its operating capabilities and quality and are delighted to have secured the franchise.”

Price Turfcare http://priceturfcare.com/

SGM Contracts http://www.sgm-uk.com

Tags: Ewan Peddie, Price Turfcare, Rupert Price, SGM Contracts, Steven McInroy, Ventrac