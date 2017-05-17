NGCOA names GOLFZON as Official Golf Simulator Partner

The National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA) has named GOLFZON as the ‘Official Golf Simulator Partner’ of the NGCOA.

GOLFZON, established in South Korea in 2000, is a global leader in the golf simulator business with more than 30,000 simulators in operation in over 40 countries. GOLFZON was recently recognized by Golf Digest with the prestigious “Editors’ Choice Award” in the Best Gear & Gadgets area as the “Best Simulator.”

“GOLFZON is excited to partner with the National Golf Course Owners Association as we introduce our simulators to more golf courses in the United States,” said Tommy Lim, the CEO of GOLFZON America Inc. “With our recent entry into the U.S. marketplace, the NGCOA offers expert advice and connections to show the excellence of GOLFZON simulators and how they can become a new and vital part of business for golfers and clubs. The relationship with the NGCOA is also the continuation of our company philosophy of making golf more enjoyable for everyone.”

“The goal of this partnership is to help stimulate revenue generation and deliver value to our members and the industry through the promotion of golf simulator play,” said Jay Karen, NGCOA CEO. “We believe simulators, and GOLFZON in particular, offer the perfect combination of amazing technology, skill development, fun and food and beverage opportunities for course owners and operators. I am highly encouraged by this technology, and hope to see it thrive in the United States.”

One key strategy of the NGCOA / GOLFZON partnership is to recruit showcase facilities which are interested in purchasing a simulator. The purpose of the showcase location is to demonstrate revenue-generating value to the participating facility, pilot simulator best practices and allow other area industry professionals the opportunity to also demo the simulator.

Those interested in learning more about the GOLFZON simulator showcase opportunity should contact Hollie West, NGCOA Director of Commerce, hwest@ngcoa.org

Golf simulators can help courses overcome the barriers of entering the game and expand the number of golfers, by providing another fun way to enjoy the golf experience. Golf courses in colder climates can utilize simulators to create revenue during winter months through lessons, practice, leagues and outings. Private clubs can enhance member value by adding a simulator to their amenities and simulators at resorts can provide innovative guest programming and activities.

