Peate Planning For Success With GCA

Planning specialist Aaron Peate is plotting a bright future after securing membership of the expanding Golf Consultants Association.

Peate, an associate director with London-based Indigo Planning Limited, specialises in delivering and managing planning applications in sensitive urban and green-field locations and has more than 15 years’ experience in both the public and private sector.

An experienced negotiator and manager of large project teams, Peate brings to the table a vast knowledge, from initial site appraisals, and the promotion of schemes through the development plan process, to the preparation and submission of planning applications, accompanying statements, and the preparation of appeal statements and proofs of evidence.

Through his work with Burhill Estates and the Country Club Group, among others, he understands the commercial requirements of golf club operators and the need to evolve the business to continue to remain competitive in an ever-changing industry.

This has involved gaining planning permission for new or extended clubhouses and complementary facilities, such as hotels or adventure golf. It has also involved more asset-management development such as reservoirs and maintenance buildings.

The company’s client list also includes the Olympic Delivery Agency, Cineworld, the Whitbread Group, and professional football clubs, including Charlton Athletic and Luton Town.

He said: “Indigo Planning has been advising clients, from both private and public sectors, on planning matters and assisting with development projects for more than 30 years and is one of the largest independent planning consultancies in the UK, with around 100 staff.

“Our ethos is to unlock a site’s potential by applying our extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the planning process. We deliver innovative, intelligent solutions which combine ingenuity with an understanding of commercial and regeneration realities.

“Our work is held in high regard. In 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 we were shortlisted for RTPI planning consultancy of the year – an award we won in 2015/2016. And we have recently been shortlisted for the RTPI planning consultancy of the year again for 2017.

“I’m keen to add my experience – and that of Indigo Planning – to the offering of the GCA. It’s clear that working together in the golf industry can have mutual benefit and that appeals to me. I’m looking forward to being an active member of the association.”

Howard Swan, chairman of GCA, added: “Aaron is a welcome addition to our burgeoning membership, which is not just growing in number, but also, encouragingly, in skill sets. His experience will, we’re sure, prove invaluable to many of our clients, both now and in the future.”

The GCA, formed in 1999, is unique in the UK in its ability to make available a team of highly-respected and experienced golf industry professionals to see any phase of a project through from conception to end www.golfconsultants.co.uk

