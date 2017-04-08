PGA Pros Discover Peak Training with Foresight Sports

More than 160 PGA Professionals completed the first Foresight Sports’ PEAK Training courses held in the UK last week and discovered how to maximise the industry-leading launch monitor technology to drive their own businesses.

Three seminars, hosted by Foresight’s PEAK Director of Education and former PGA of Canada Teacher of the Year, Liam Mucklow, show teaching Pros how to increase coaching and club fitting revenues with a understanding and use of trustworthy data.

Using the game-changing GCQuad launch monitor and the GC2+HMT combination, Mucklow’s presentations first demonstrated how Foresight Sports’ technology measures ball and club head data with pinpoint accuracy, before moving on to outdoor hands-on sessions covering data analysis and presentation.

“It was one of the best training courses I have been on in the last ten years,” said Adrian Newboult of Leeds GC, while Andrew Hurley of Letchworth GC added: “An absolute no brainer attending the day and a must if you’re serious about coaching and fitting…there’s nothing else like it on the market.”

Carl Cross from Mellor & Townscliffe Golf Club commented: “The knowledge from Liam was fantastic and I would recommend it to all of my peers.”

Each of the Pros who successfully completed the course – held at Bromsgrove Golf Centre, Moor Allerton Golf Club and The Drift Golf Club – was also credited with 25 CPD points as part of the PGA’s Member Education Programme.

“It was a pleasure to take so many Pros through the methods that have shaped my belief in Foresight Sports’ technology,” said Liam. “They are clearly keen to learn about what the launch data can provide and how it can enhance their business offering.”

“The response we’ve had to our first ever PEAK training days has been very positive and we aim to repeat them in the Autumn,” said Tom Jarrett-Kerr, Marketing Manager for Foresight Sports Europe. “Liam is one of the best golf coaches in the world and he has allowed us to deliver what we believe to be the most comprehensive launch monitor education programme available.”

For more information on Foresight Sports and the PEAK Training courses, visit www.foresightsports.com/peak or email peak@foresightsports.eu

