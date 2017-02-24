PING Leads the Way at TGI Golf Partnership Awards

PING took home two major accolades for the second year running at the recent TGI awards, with the company once again recognised as Partner Supplier of the Year, while its G series was voted Product of the Year.

Hosted at The Belfry near Birmingham, the two awards signalled the latest in a string of prizes that PING has won as a result of its success in 2016, a year in which the innovative G range became the top-selling driver, fairway wood, hybrid and iron after less than one month on the market.

Voted for directly by TGI Partners, G was the clear winner as the most popular product among the retail services group’s Partners throughout the year. The award follows the success of G30 which took home the same award for both 2014 and 2015.

PING was also voted Partner Supplier of the Year for the third time in four years. Determined through the annual TGI Golf Supplier Survey, professionals scored the various suppliers across a range of categories including price, margin, customer service, delivery and product quality.

Commenting on news of the awards, PING Europe Managing Director John Clark said: “We’re thrilled to have capped what was a great year by receiving these two prestigious awards and would like to thank the group’s Partners for their continued support.

“Winning these awards serves as recognition of the commitment that our teams, in both Phoenix and Gainsborough, have to designing and manufacturing industry leading products, as well as our dedication to delivering unparalleled levels of customer service.

“We’re extremely grateful to all of the TGI Golf Partners who continue to recognise our efforts, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

Eddie Reid, TGI Golf Managing Director added: “PING continues to excel in the delivery of technical performing golf products as well as creating the industry standard for customer service.

“They continue to epitomise the quintessential on-course brand and are the perfect fit for a group of PGA Professionals like ours.

“We would like to congratulate them once again on another stellar year with the TGI Golf Partnership.”

PING www.PING.com

TGI Golf https://tgigolf.com/

Tags: Eddie Reid, John Clark, PING, Steve Carter, TGI Golf