PlayMoreGolf appoints team of customer service representatives

Reaffirming its commitment to market-leading customer service, PlayMoreGolf has appointed 10 new customer representatives to help ensure its partner venues capitalise on the number of new members and potential revenue generated by its targeted marketing campaigns.

Since launching in February 2016, the pioneering points-based flexible membership programme, which is transforming the UK’s golf membership landscape, has already attracted nearly 2,000 members to its network of 40 partner venues and generated more than 15,000 new member leads through its targeted digital marketing campaigns.

To help maximise the number of new members and potential revenue for partner venues, PlayMoreGolf’s team of customer service representatives will work with each golf club to follow up on leads and help manage the member recruitment process.

PlayMoreGolf director, Daniel Hodson, said: “These appointments represent a significant step for PlayMoreGolf and will ensure we are able to provide our partner golf clubs with an unrivalled level of service and support.

“The 15,000 new member leads we have generated for our partner venues clearly demonstrates there is a significant demand for UK golf clubs to provide flexible memberships, but we understand that some of our partner venues do not have the administrative capacity to fully capitalise on this demand.

“Our fully trained customer service representatives will effectively become part of the team at each venue, ensuring any additional administration tasks for our partner golf clubs are negated and will provide a solution to boost productivity and enable them to remain competitive within today’s market.

“Each of our partner clubs will be allocated their own ‘membership advisor’ and will proactively engage with prospective members in order to generate a membership appointment for the golf club or to convert them into a new member, depending on the club’s preferred outcome.”

Alongside the bespoke sales support, PlayMoreGolf partner clubs are also provided with member acquisition marketing campaign support, a fully integrated customer relationship management programme (CRM) and a web-booking engine that directly interfaces with the club’s booking requirements.

The PlayMoreGolf network currently consists of 40 venues throughout the UK, including Celtic Manor Resort, host venue of The 2010 Ryder Cup, Macdonald Aviemore Resort home of the annual SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge on The European Challenge Tour and The Wychwood Golf Club, which has previously hosted The European Tour’s qualifying school.

Daniel added: “The PlayMoreGolf programme continues to be well received and with our latest figures highlighting that around 65% of the golf played by our members was at off-peak times, the importance for golf clubs to offer a flexible approach to membership is paramount.

“We will continue to work with all of our venues to help further improve member numbers, in order to maximise the appeal to younger golfers and to further enhance their revenues, with the ultimate goal of helping to grow the game throughout 2017 and beyond.”

Based on an initial membership fee of £325 per year, the PlayMoreGolf points system gives the golfer a minimum of 100 points – 80 to be utilised at their designated ‘home’ club and 20 reserved for rounds at any of the other participating venues throughout the PlayMoreGolf network.

Every time a member plays a round of golf, points are deducted from their allocation, with the number of points set by the individual venue, making PlayMoreGolf the perfect value solution for the infrequent golfer who seeks an affordable golf club membership, with the added flexibility of having access to other partner venues.

PlayMoreGolf www.playmore.golf

Tags: Daniel Hodson, PlayMoreGolf