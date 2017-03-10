PowaKaddy golf trolleys first to receive Quiet Mark award

In recognition of its whisper-quiet range of electric golf trolleys, No 1 brand PowaKaddy is the first golf trolley manufacturer to be awarded a Quiet MarkTM , the international award for excellence in low-noise technology from the Noise Abatement Society.

The pioneering brand’s high-performance electric trolley range – which boasts a range of super-quiet motors and transmission systems – was awarded the status by Quiet Mark after expert acoustic verification. Quiet Mark was established to provide a credible, independent scheme to help consumers easily identify quieter products.

As part of the Licence Agreement, PowaKaddy becomes the first trolley brand in the UK permitted to feature the Quiet Mark logo on all of its electric trolley packaging, point of sale and promotional material for 2017.

“We’re delighted to be associated with the Quiet Mark and hope this will provide another valuable endorsement and sales tool for our retail partners in 2017,” said PowaKaddy CEO David Catford. “Most golfers consider sound an important factor when playing a round of golf. When you’re on the golf course you want to be able to concentrate fully on your next shot and noisy electric trolleys can sometimes be disturbing to your game.

“A serious amount of R&D goes into the production of every one of our trolley motors and transmission systems to ensure they’re amongst the quietest around,” added Catford. “Our new 2017 range of trolleys will continue to offer golfers whisper-quiet trolleys, but also with some new features and benefits never seen in the trolley industry before.”

PowaKaddy www.powakaddy.com

Tags: David Catford, PowaKaddy Noise Abatement Society