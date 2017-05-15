PowaKaddy in LSE Group’s ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ report

PowaKaddy has been identified as one of London Stock Exchange Group’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain. The report is a celebration of the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium sized businesses.

To be included in the list, companies needed to show consistent revenue growth over a minimum of three years, significantly outperforming their industry peers. More detail on the methodology can be found in the report online at www.1000companies.com

Central to the success of PowaKaddy in recent years has been the growth of the brand’s Freeway trolley which, in 2014, was successfully transformed into a high-performance family of three – with the FW3, FW5 and FW7 trolleys offering an electric trolley for every type of golfer.

PowaKaddy – who celebrated half a million sales of its Freeway range last year – has experienced double digit growth over the past three years, a feat helped by the management’s decision in early 2015 to add another assembly line to its Sittingbourne factory to increase production capacity by 50%.

“We’re extremely honoured to have been named in this prestigious report,” said PowaKaddy Chairman John deGraft-Johnson. “2016 was also a fantastic year and the recognition is testament to all the hard work that every single PowaKaddy employee puts in day in, day out, to ensure not only the production of world-class electric trolleys, but also the level of customer service required to back that up.

“Despite some challenging and unpredictable economic conditions, our aim has always been to provide golfers of all age groups with cutting-edge designs that set the standard in electric trolley innovation,” added deGraft-Johnson. “We’re really excited about what the future holds for the company and we’ll certainly not be resting on our laurels, with more exciting products planned to enhance the golfer’s experience even further!”

Xavier Rolet, Chief Executive, London Stock Exchange Group said: “Four years on, LSEG’s ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ report continues to highlight the dynamic, entrepreneurial and ambitious businesses across the country that are boosting UK productivity, driving economic growth and creating jobs. The strength and diversity of these companies is readily apparent with a broad mix of UK regions and sectors represented. These companies are the very heart of an ‘anti-fragile’ economy: more robust; more flexible and less prone to boom and bust. We must ensure we continue doing all we can to support high growth potential businesses like these.

“London Stock Exchange Group is fully committed to supporting and implementing initiatives which improve access to and cut the cost of finance for growing companies. We welcome the Government’s focus on supporting SMEs as part of its Industrial Strategy and await the outcome of its review into long-term patient capital.”

The Rt Hon Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy: “I want to congratulate the 1000 companies from across the UK featured in London Stock Exchange Group’s pioneering 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain report. Championing high growth innovative SMEs is crucial for the continued success of the UK economy and a country that works for everyone. We are committed to ensuring that companies of all sizes can access finance to grow, scale-up and create high quality well-paid jobs across the country.”

A full searchable database of all of the companies along with a downloadable pdf of the publication can be found online at www.1000companies.com

