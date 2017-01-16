PowaKaddy Introduces Full Five-Year Warranty on Lithium Batteries from 2017

In another move to support its valued retail partners, No.1 electric trolley brand PowaKaddy will be increasing the warranty on its high-performance Plug’n’Play™ Lithium batteries to a full five years from 2017.

Bolstered by another successful year which has seen electric trolley sales increase by 14%, PowaKaddy introduces a new full five-year warranty on all Plug’n’Play™ Lithium batteries purchased from 1st January 2017. The new warranty – designed to encourage more golfers to make the long-term investment in Lithium – follows on from a year in which Lithium has accompanied more than 80% of PowaKaddy trolley sales.

“We’re delighted to be offering a full five-year warranty on Lithium batteries to support our retail partners when convincing more golfers to choose Lithium,” said PowaKaddy CEO David Catford, who originally announced the brand’s ‘industry first’ in a trade interview in November. “Golfers have really bought into Lithium over the past five years and, retailers should be strongly recommending Lithium with every trolley purchase – especially with the new full five-year warranty.”

Meanwhile, the pioneering brand is also increasing the warranty on its PowaKaddy Universal Lithium batteries to a three years after a remarkable 2016 that has seen sales of the battery increase substantially. The innovative battery has been designed to be compatible with the vast majority of electric trolleys on the market and it will still come with a pro-rata warranty for the fourth and fifth year after purchase.

“The reaction we’ve had to the PowaKaddy Universal Lithium battery really has been terrific,” added Catford. “We’ve found there is a big market for golfers who are looking to upgrade their battery to something more powerful, reliable and cost-effective in the long term.”

The latest Lithium-ion technology ensures all PowaKaddy Lithium batteries pack more power when compared to other brands on the market, whilst an integrated Battery Management System helps to protect the life of the Lithium battery and provides up to five times longer lifespan than lead acid equivalents. The brand’s innovative Plug‘n’Play system, the thinnest on the market is available in both 18 and 36-hole options, and continues to be very popular, eliminating the need for fiddly connectors.

Available with purchases from 1st January, the 5-year warranty applies to all new PowaKaddy Plug ‘n’ Play Lithium batteries, with the 2017 Lithium trolley range starting at an RRP of £499.99. PowaKaddy Plug ‘n’ Play Lithium batteries are available in both 18 hole and 36 hole models for RRPs of £199.99 and £249.99 respectively.

Meanwhile, the PowaKaddy Universal Lithium battery will retail at £199.99 for the 18 hole model and £249.99 for 36 hole equivalent.

