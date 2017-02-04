PowaKaddy Reports Major Growth in Rentals Business

Trolley rentals are set to offer a major revenue earner for PGA Professionals this year, with PowaKaddy recording an unprecedented 59% increase year-on-year in rental units in 2016.

With the new season fast approaching, a steady flow of new retailers are investing in a PowaKaddy rental fleet with the prospect of making fast returns on their investment.

Originally introduced in 2004, the PowaKaddy rental scheme is now in operation with numerous venues across the country, with many partners recovering the cost of their rental trolley within weeks. The innovative brand’s simple and resilient FW3 continues to offer ultimate reliability, whilst a two-year warranty, including 36-hole Lithium battery, offers peace of mind to the retailer.

“We’re thrilled with the response we had from retailers across the country in 2016 and look forward to helping more bring in vital extra revenue for this season,” said David Howse, PowaKaddy UK Sales Manager. “More and more PGA Professionals are realising the huge potential it can have for their business, with some turning over thousands of pounds in a matter of months. Rentals also offer that brilliant ‘try before you buy’ option for golfers, so we continue to see a direct correlation between rentals and sales.

“With the use of Winter Wheels we know that rentals can be offered out to members and visitors throughout the year – even during those wetter months, which can be a challenging period for the industry,” added Howse.

A strong factor in the growth of rentals last year has been the provision of PowaKaddy Lithium batteries, which continue to offer golfers the most reliable and long-lasting source of power for their electric trolley. Around eight in every 10 golfers who purchased a PowaKaddy electric trolley in 2016 opted for Lithium, which comes with the brand’s innovative Plug ‘n’ Play battery system.

Clive Bonner, Head PGA Professional at Bramshaw Golf Club, has 8 rentals and has steadily increased his fleet over a number of years due to demand. He has just ordered an additional fresh fleet for 2017 and commented “they provide a fantastic revenue stream for most of the year and are great for societies and promoting sales.”

Kevin Whitson, Head PGA Professional at Royal County Down Golf Club, added; “The PowaKaddy rentals have been excellent during 2016, so impressive in fact that we’ve ordered a completely new fleet for 2017.”

Tags: Bramshaw Golf Club, Clive Bonner, David Howse, Kevin Whitson, Powakaddy, Royal County Down Golf Club