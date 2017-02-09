Power Tee® voted Number One ‘most interesting product’ at PGA Show

The PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando is known as ‘The MAJOR of Golf Business’ and attracts buyers, Professionals, exhibitors, industry leaders, editors and guests in numbers like no other golf show on the planet.

The show is awash with colour, flashing lights and exciting new products; the industry’s very best assemble to showcase their finest and most recent innovations; the competition is fierce and the atmosphere electric.

Power Tee® are celebrating their 21st year in the golf industry and what better to way to start the year than the receiving the accolade of ‘best in show’? This year Power Tee® were voted the #1 most interesting product by PGA.COM

“Power Tee® is a product that you really have to see and use to appreciate what it can do for your customers and your business, that’s why the PGA Merchandise Show is always a great week for us to exhibit, made even better this year by being voted #1,” said Martin Wyeth the owner and inventor of Power Tee®.

“We are all very proud of the product and what it has achieved over the years and especially proud of helping to increase participation in golf,” he continued. “We are continuing to grow in the UK and Europe and now firmly establishing ourselves in the US. It’s great to see people enjoying our product, facilities reaping the rewards of having Power Tee® and the golf industry on the up again”

“Power Tee® is the world leader in automated ball teeing systems. It is the most productive and enjoyable practice aid any golfer can find today. For this reason, Power Tee is becoming a household name in the US and is already installed in over 60% of the golf ranges in the United Kingdom and Ireland. These facilities include world-renowned locations such as St. Andrews, The Belfry, Wentworth Club, Celtic Manor, and Dromoland Castle Golf and Country Club.

“With Jim Furyk, Paul Lawrie and Robert Rock as Power Tee® ambassadors, find out what makes Power Tee® number 1 at www.powertee.co.uk or www.powertee.com and see how your business can benefit – Better Practice, Better Play.”

Tags: Martin Wyeth, PGA Merchandise Show PGA.COM, Power Tee