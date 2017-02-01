PRG Global Success Story Continues at 2017 PGA Merchandise Show

When the 64th annual PGA Merchandise show concluded in Orlando, Florida on January 27th, UK-based PRG had further consolidated its position as a leading player in the global bespoke accessory sector, having successfully showcased their impressive range of products to a global audience of key industry buyers.

“PRG enjoyed a great year in 2016 and we continued to expand our international client base,” said PRG Founder and PGA Professional Stephen Riley. “Our presence at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show confirmed that, as we were able to connect with our growing network of international distributors, resorts and OEMS as well as exhibiting our comprehensive range of accessories to new audiences.”

The PGA Merchandise Show, the industry’s annual ‘Major of the Golf Business’, has long been the place to be in late January for anyone who’s anyone in the golf trade. Over 40,000 industry professionals, leaders and luminaries descending on the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando to get a first look at the very latest offerings in golf equipment, apparel, accessories and services from over 1,000 leading golf companies and brands from some 90 countries worldwide.

Following great success in 2016, a year in which PRG produced bespoke product ranges for clients including the U.S. Ryder Cup Team, 2017 looks set to be a year of further growth for the company. Record pre-book sales show that PRG is hitting the mark when it comes to choice, design and quality of product.

PRG designs and manufactures bespoke golf accessories of the highest quality whilst striving to keep a balance with affordability. Working with a broad spectrum of international clients, the company continues to display versatility and adaptability to meet specific customer requirements. This attention to detail has led to PRG’s burgeoning reputation within the industry and has resulted in the company working with some of the most prestigious resorts, brands and events in the world of golf.

Within their extensive range of products PRG continues to evolve and move forward. As an example, the company has continued to grow its metal and brassware facility with each handcrafted product subjected to a rigorous quality control process to secure the PRG stamp of approval. This level of consideration ensures PRG stays at the forefront of innovation and quality.

PRG has also refined its embroidery and stitching facility, overseeing the process from start to finish. In-house digitizing, embroidery and stitching allow PRG to produce the finest fabric goods.

“It’s attention to detail across the board that sets PRG apart,” said Riley. “We take great pride in our overseeing the manufacturing process from start-to-finish with all our products and strive to deliver the highest quality and finest workmanship.”

PRG has enjoyed success across the board for 2017 pre-books, but there has been particular interest in the new Ballistic Nylon and Nylon/PU mix ranges within the Heritage Collection. These striking and durable product ranges include: headcovers, tote bags, tee pouches and assorted accessory bags.

