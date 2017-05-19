ProAgenda.com joins with APAC Golf Consulting to boost Asia Pacific sales

ProAgenda.com have created an exclusive partnership with APAC Golf Consulting to manage and promote product sales across the Asia Pacific region.

“ProAgenda.com offers the best online agenda and coaching system for golf and other professionals in any profession and any market. Our online agenda offers everything you need for your day to day business. Created by professionals, for professionals!” says Jordy Hagedooren, Managing Director.

“If you think that booking a lesson for your clients should be easy, then our online agenda is the tool for you. You create the settings and the client can book an appointment with just a few simple clicks. Your agenda can be linked to any platform or website and can be accessed via any device. In addition, ProAgenda.com includes a state of the art client coaching and management system, allowing to improve your business and be more professional than ever.”

Andy Kelly, Managing Director of APAC Golf Consulting, commented on the new partnership: “ProAgenda.com is setting new standards for club and teaching professionals by linking online booking and coaching tools together. We are excited about introducing ProAgenda products to an emerging market, assisting Professionals to run their coaching businesses more efficiently.”

Jordy Hagedooren concludes, “ProAgenda.com is delighted to team up Andy and the team at APAC Golf Consulting. We are working together to reach a common goal, to provide products and services which support effective business practice, effortless user experience and a tool to drive additional revenue.”

As an introduction offer, APAC Golf Consulting will be exclusively offering 10% discount on ProAgenda Annual plans for a limited period only.

For more information on ProAgenda products across the Asia Pacific region, contact Andy Kelly (andykelly@apacgolfconsulting.com) or visit www.apacgolfconsulting.com

For UK and Europe region contact info@proagenda.com

