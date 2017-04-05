Probably the largest database of Golf Results and Records online

GOLFstats Inc. is a subscription-based professional golf results, statistics and analysis service which provides access to probably the largest database of Golf Results, Scores, and Records available online. It covers The PGA TOUR, The Champions Tour, The WEB.com Tour, The European Tour, all Men’s and Women’s Majors, and the LPGA Tour via a unique and proprietary set of tools, searches, reports, and charts.

GOLFstats provides tournament round by round results and player round by round results, player career and performance stats, tournament and career results and statistics, charts, and reports for players and tournaments on these tours. GOLFstats also provides weekly Performance Analysis and Previews and Picks for tournaments on the PGA TOUR, including DraftKings advice and picks.

GOLFstats is also used by an increasing number of Fantasy Golf Players.

“Using our exclusive GOLFSTATS IQ Tools, members can compare and analyse player performance over the previous weeks, previous years at a tournament, on certain courses, on certain greens, and even use our handy TeamBuilder tool to build a DraftKings team for an upcoming contest!” says Ed Pattermann, CEO of GOLFstats inc. in Arizona.

“Follow your favourite players across All Tours and ALL your favourite Tours and Tournaments, including The Masters, US Open, British Open and PGA Championship, including the complete history and results of every event.

“No wonder GOLFstats is enthusiastically supported by golfers, golf fans, fantasy players, historians, TV media, writers, journalists, bettors, and handicappers all around the World. Come check us out!”

GOLFstats inc. http://www.GOLFstats.com

Tags: Ed Pattermann, GOLFstats