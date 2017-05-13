QHotels Group Recognised As A Top Employer

QHotels, the UK’s largest golf resort operator, has been recognised as one of the top six employers in the UK hospitality industry.

The accolade was handed down by The Caterer – the leading multimedia brand for the UK hospitality industry – in its annual ‘Best Places to Work in Hospitality Awards 2017′.

Based on the feedback from anonymous staff questionnaires, the league tables recognise organisations that put people at the heart of the business, supporting employee development to deliver exceptional products and services.

And QHotels, which has 10 four-star golf resorts among its portfolio of 26 hotels, was praised for its award-winning training programmes, including its bespoke Hospitality Management Foundation degree.

The accolade is the latest to recognise QHotels’ commitment to staff development and retention. In February, the group received the ‘Distinction in Developing Future Talent’ award at the national HR Distinction Awards, and, in November 2016, it received three Springboard Excellence Awards, including one for the best ‘Education and Industry Partnership’.

The Caterer‘s awards required more than 77 per cent of an organisation’s employees to have filled in questionnaires, which were analysed to see how the employer had performed against a set of national benchmarks.

Key criteria for judging included recognising the needs and aspirations of its employees and that the organisation ensured that, “everyone who works for them is happy, motivated and working toward their own goals”.

QHotels was specifically recognised for its “clear remit to develop talent”. In 2016, the group launched its ‘Get into Q’ apprenticeship programme with 52 apprentices, and now it is looking to recruit a further 100 apprentices this year. The apprenticeships are available in a range of specialist areas such as operational management, maintenance, accounts, food and beverage, and spa.

In addition, QHotels’ ‘Professional Hospitality Operations Management’ programme is the first qualification of its type to be provided by a UK hotel group and is awarded by University College Birmingham.

The bespoke hospitality course has given employees a hands-on education while in operational, managerial and sales roles. It is offered to current employees and external applicants to learn while they work on a full-time basis.

Michael Purtill, QHotels’ managing director, said: “This is a stunning result for QHotels. We put a huge amount of focus on team development and particularly on finding the right people with the right attitude, which we can foster, regardless of background or experience.

“The return is an engaged and motivated team that knows there are real opportunities for them to progress their careers with QHotels and be fully supported by the business. This inspires them to listen to customers and be able to take decisions to help improve the experience of staying at QHotels – and guests recognise and appreciate that. I’d like to thank the team for their fantastic effort – this recognition is richly deserved.”

The multi-award-winning, four-star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in 10 unique resort locations, including Slaley Hall – voted ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the 2017 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Oulton Hall, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

