QHotels to work with All Square to increase business in the UK

QHotels, the home of championship standard courses in unique resort locations, will be working with All Square – the social network for golfers. Using the business tools that the social network provides, they aim to see growth in the number of rounds played at their courses.

With ten courses, including Slaley Hall and Mottram Hall, QHotels has a great portfolio of championship golf venues. The company offer memberships as well as golf for their hotel guests and visitors alike. The courses offered by the brand are spread across the UK and are perfect for mixing golf with business trips.

All Square has seen continued growth in the UK market and working with QHotels will help them increase this. After a successful launch in Europe, the company are now also focusing on the US and UK markets as these are the two biggest in golf. All Square will help drive business to QHotels online and work with them to promote the use of their platform by golfers within the resorts.

Alan Foley, group golf sales and marketing manager at QHotels, said, “Working with All Square will help us get our brand out to a golf-specific audience. We are excited to see how working with them can help us drive business from new markets such as Continental Europe. The business tools that All Square provide through their club dashboard will give our individual resorts access to insightful and actionable data. We look forward to seeing what this new venture will bring us.”

Working with All Square allows QHotels to promote their golf courses and their hotels simultaneously. They now join a prestigious group of golf facilities that are clients of All Square including Kingsbarns, Valderrama, PGA Catalunya and Trump Turnberry.

Bobby Van Wyk, head of sales for UK at All Square, said, “Working with QHotels represents a great step forward for us as a company. As we continue to see greater traction in the UK market, having the largest golf resort operator in the country is a real coup. Not only does this give us the opportunity to show this brand the kind of results we can deliver, it also gives us great exposure to a larger audience of golfers and will help us to continue to grow our user-base in the UK.”

QHotels www.QHotels.co.uk

All Square www.allsquaregolf.com

