Reesink Turfcare Wins Otterbine’s Marketing Distributor of The Year Award

Reesink Turfcare has been named Marketing Distributor of the Year by Otterbine, whose water aeration management systems Reesink distributes solely in the UK and Ireland.

Pitched against all Otterbine’s international distributors this is high praise indeed for the company, who won for its “continued excellence in raising the exposure of Otterbine in all market sectors, from golf, municipal, commercial and residential”, says Otterbine’s international region manager, Reg Varney.

Reg continues: “Reesink’s efforts and the quality of the marketing material the team produces is always excellent and the company’s continued commitment to supporting the Otterbine dealer and sales network consistently raises the profile of the brand in the areas we need it to.”

The award was presented to Reesink Turfcare managing director David Cole, irrigation field sales manager Robert Jackson and field sales representative Peter Newton by Otterbine CEO Charlie Barebo at the annual GIS show in Orlando.

David comments: “It was an honour to accept this award from Otterbine. We have always placed a great deal of importance on supporting the brands we distribute with solid marketing activity. This was the case for many years as Lely Turfcare and nothing has changed in that respect since the acquisition that sees us now operating as Reesink Turfcare.

“Whether it’s show support, advertising, creative, public relations, social media or digital marketing, we support all our brands with the same dedicated team and creative and integrated approach, and take great pride in winning awards such as this.”

Along with distributing Otterbine in the UK and Ireland, Reesink Turfcare is also the exclusive distributor of Toro professional turfcare machinery and irrigation products and TYM tractors for the golf, sport and amenity sectors. The innovative lake and pond aeration range from Otterbine has always perfectly complemented Reesink’s turfcare machinery and equipment product portfolio, whether for golf course reservoirs and water hazards, to ponds on large estates or for council maintained lakes in parks and recreational landscapes.

Reg concludes by saying: “As the importance of improved water quality in lakes and ponds continues to gain momentum in the UK and Ireland, Reesink’s marketing efforts will assist with making the public aware that there is a viable scientific solution to re-balance the delicate eco-systems of the water bodies out there.”

Holly Jones, Reesink’s marketing manager, adds: “We’re always listening to the objectives of our partners to make sure we create the right material to help them reach the audiences they want with the messages they need. It’s a rewarding job and one we do in partnership with our marketing and communications agency, head quartered in Norwich.”

Reesink Turfcare is the exclusive distributor in the UK and Ireland for Otterbine water management systems for the golf and groundscare sectors. It is based at 1 Station Road, St Neots PE19 1QH. Call 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk

