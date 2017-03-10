Royal Mid-Surrey Boosts Its Marketing Campaign

Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club, the world-famous private members club close to central London that adjoins Kew Gardens in Richmond, has appointed a PR agency for the first time in its 125-year history.

Sports Impact, the Kingston-based marketing agency, has been appointed to maximise the club’s anniversary year and raise its profile domestically.

The historic club, which was founded on St Crispin’s Day in 1892 and had JH Taylor as its first professional for 47 years, recently acquired a 150-year lease from the Crown Estate and has invested more than £1.5m on upgrades to its two courses over the past five years. This includes USGA regulation greens on the JH Taylor course and enhancement of the Pam Barton course.

Its 125th Festival Celebrations are planned for June and a mixed golf event will take place on the actual anniversary date in October.

“Our 125th anniversary year gives us the perfect opportunity to make more golfers and companies aware of our exceptional facilities and proximity to the City of London,” said Chairman Chris Holt. “We believe that Sports Impact has the expertise and contacts to lift our profile, help increase visitor green fees and attract new members to join and enjoy Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club.”

During the club’s milestone year, it will be hosting a series of prestigious tournaments, including the Men’s Surrey County Championships, the English Women’s Open Matchplay Championship and its traditional Mothers & Daughters Open Championship.

“The fact that the club is not in mid-Surrey but on the Middlesex/Surrey border and so close to London is one of the first messages we intend to communicate on behalf of the vibrant club that is so well connected around the world,” said John Collard, CEO of Sports Impact.

Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club www.rmsgc.co.uk.

Sports Impact www.sports-impact.com

