Shot Scope Receives £500,000 Grant from Scottish Enterprise

Leading golf performance tracking brand Shot Scope has announced it has received a grant from Scottish Enterprise to the amount of half a million pounds.

The grant signifies the continued relationship between the two organisations, with Scottish Enterprise having long supported the growth and development of Shot Scope, both financially and through industry support, since their association began in 2014.

The organisation has been pivotal in connecting Shot Scope to their manufacturing partners, providing training to the constantly evolving team and invaluable support from the High Growth Support advisors.

This grant provides the financial support for Shot Scope to continue expansion efforts and position the product in even more markets globally.

The manufacturing of Shot Scope Performance Tracking Systems has been scaled up in the first quarter of 2017 to meet an increased international demand, with the Scottish company as a whole having scaled considerably since coming to market in late 2016.

Following exhibiting at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida, sales of Shot Scope in America have amplified considerably. This increased presence in the USA has led to Shot Scope forming partnerships with global fulfilment companies, including Disc in Chicago, to reduce shipping times from ten to three days in America.

The streamlining of this delivery process means that Shot Scope is prepared to quickly turnaround orders placed by major US retailers. An announcement is expected in the coming weeks to confirm that the company have signed a deal partnering with the biggest names in American sport retailing.

With such considerable international expansion on the horizon for the young Scottish business, it was imperative that their manufacturing partners were able to grow alongside the company. Fortunately, both Musselburgh-based electronics manufacturers ZOT and Dunfermline-based hardware producers GSL are prepared and excited to answer the call to increase manufacturing capabilities.

Shot Scope has always been fully manufactured in Scotland, providing a unique USP as a golf technology company with product designed, engineered and manufactured in the ‘Home of Golf’. Already these partnerships have created new skilled jobs in the Scottish manufacturing industry, with four new employees being taken on at GSL to meet the increased demand.

This significant contribution to the local economy and job market is important to Shot Scope CEO, David Hunter. Hunter was quick to commend the companies involved in producing the product: “Shot Scope appreciates the continued support from Zot and GSL. Over the past 2 years our partnership with Scottish manufactures has allowed the team to build a product that is recognised worldwide as the pinnacle of golf technology.

“Increasing manufacturing will allow Shot Scope to focus on new international opportunities and continue to scale the business.”

Hunter was also keen to show his gratitude towards the organisation that has been instrumental in helping get his business off the ground, commenting, “Shot Scope appreciates the continued support from Scottish Enterprise. Over the past 3 years the partnership with SE has allowed the team to build a product that is recognised worldwide as the pinnacle of golf technology.

“This grant will allow Shot Scope to focus on new international opportunities and continue to scale the business.”

