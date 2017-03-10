SkyCaddie Joins Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Swingers

Golf GPS specialist SkyCaddie is the latest brand to show its support for Virgin Atlantic’s innovative golf loyalty programme, Flying Club Swingers.

SkyCaddie becomes Title Sponsor of the programme’s Roll of Honour competition, which celebrates the golfing achievements of the Virgin Atlantic golfers at their home clubs.

Fifteen prizes of SkyCaddie’s classic-style 2017 GPS Watch, the SW2 (RRP: £129.95), will be available for the programme’s members to win throughout the 2017 season.

The Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Swingers programme is now in its 14th Season, with thousands of golfers who regularly fly Virgin Atlantic submitting their scores each year. The 2017 Season climaxes in November at the idyllic Streamsong Resort in central Florida, when 24 finalists will fly Virgin Atlantic to compete in the Grand Final.

James Holmes, SkyCaddie’s UK & European Sales Manager, said: “Each year the team at Flying Club Swingers give golfers tremendous incentives to get involved with the programme, befitting Virgin Atlantic’s status as a world-class brand. And each day, SkyCaddie helps millions of golfers play better and enjoy the game more at their home clubs, so sponsoring the Roll of Honour – which champions their achievements in everyday events at their own golf club – is very appropriate in our case. We’re very happy to play our part in the 2017 programme.”

Tournament Director Paul Rockett said: “We are absolutely delighted to have one of golf’s biggest brands support Flying Club Swingers this season. SkyCaddie makes golf’s most-trusted GPS devices, and whilst many of our Swingers will already own a SkyCaddie there is no doubt excitement at the opportunity to win the SW2 Watch.”

Flying Club Swingers is managed by Milestone Event Management Ltd on behalf of Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. Launched in the spring of 2005, Flying Club Swingers, or ‘Swingers’ as it’s often called by its members, has grown from a UK only golf event to a global tournament and online golf networking platform with physical golf events held in the UK and the USA, culminating in an annual end of season Ryder Cup Final. With 7,500 members currently registered, Swingers is a unique customer incentive scheme unlike anything else in the airline industry. For more information on Milestone Event Management visit www.milestone-event.com

See www.flyingclubgolfleague.com for details of the 2017 Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Swingers programme, and www.skycaddie.co.uk for the 2017 range of SkyCaddie Distance Measuring Devices.

Tags: James Holmes, Luke Parry, Milestone Event Management, Paul Rockett, SkyCaddie, Virgin Atlantic