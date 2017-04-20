SkyTrak Launches TV Advertising Campaign

SkyCaddie has launched a Sky TV advertising campaign for its personal launch monitor / golf simulator, SkyTrak.

The campaign features Hank Haney, SkyTrak spokesman and world-renowned golf instructor, and shows golfers using SkyTrak both for game improvement and entertainment.

The ads first air on Wednesday 19th April 2017, on Sky Sports channel 404, and will run for a month with almost 500 TV spots booked.

Shortly afterwards, a similar campaign will appear on Sky AdSmart, the broadcaster’s revolutionary demographically-targeted medium, where different ads can be shown to different households watching the same programme.

Both commercials advertise a £200-off deal with an offer code, enabling SkyCaddie to track sales from both channels. The same deal is also currently available through SkyTrak showcase dealers in the UK, with each dealer having their own unique offer code.

“With this TV campaign we are sending more customers to your store” said SkyCaddie’s James Holmes. “Consumers are buying SkyTrak in ever greater numbers, and this campaign will help to drive a return on investment through sales of launch monitors for our showcase dealers. This hasn’t happened before in what is traditionally a high-priced market, inaccessible to most consumers.

“SkyTrak’s performance, accuracy and features plus its price point and the 0% finance option make it affordable for golfers, golf clubs and golf professionals alike. Our showcase dealers will find that SkyTrak very quickly pays for itself not only through increased equipment and lessons sales, but also through sales of the unit itself directly to golfers.”

The campaign was planned and booked by SkyCaddie’s advertising agency, Magic Hour Media. “It will be interesting to see how Sky AdSmart compares with standard spots on Sky Sports” said agency head Andy Hiseman. “TV advertising is a powerful part of the marketing mix, but we are also running comprehensive print and digital campaigns at the same time for both SkyTrak and SkyCaddie.”

SkyTrak www.skytrakgolf.com

Tags: Andy Hiseman, Hank Haney, James Holmes, Magic Hour Media, SkyCaddie, SkyTrak