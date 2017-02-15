Snainton Golf partners up with Sandburn Hall and Styrrup Hall

Yorkshire-based golf equipment retailer Snainton Golf continues to expand with a partnership supplying stock to the golf shop at Sandburn Hall Golf Club near York as well as Styrrup Hall Golf Club near Doncaster bringing its total to 16 throughout Yorkshire, Derbyshire and the North East.

Emma Brown, the golf shop manager at Sandburn Hall believes the partnership will ‘give the members and visitors a wider range of products from all then leading brands at internet low pricing’ while Craig Fricker, PGA Professional at Styrrup Hall who joined up with Snainton Golf in late 2016, has already noticed buoyant shop sales despite the time of year and is ‘particularly pleased with the enhanced club custom fitting offering to customers with Snainton Golf’s backing which in turn has increased his own lesson revenue’.

“Snainton Golf liaise with me to ensure we have extra levels of stock of Ladies clothing for Open Days, etc which is a works brilliantly,” said Craig.

Snainton Golf owner and PGA Golf Professional John Hinchliffe, who operates two golf superstores: Snainton Golf Centre, North Yorkshire and Sheffield Pro Golf, South Yorkshire, is ‘delighted’ to welcome aboard Sandburn and Styrrup to the group of 14 Pro’s Shops, which works on a profit share basis which means the club or the professional benefit financially.

He states, “Each shop has its stock changed and serviced regularly to ensure there is little in the way of dead stock offering the customers the best of products from the leading manufacturers. With the internet business www.snaintongolf.co.uk trading online since 2002 it means prices are constantly checked to make sure they are industry low which can be passed onto the members and visitors alike and as an added incentive they will also offer 0% interest free finance on orders over £300. We are always keen to look into new opportunities to go into partnership with Golf Shops and see it as going from strength to strength in the future.”

The business has witnessed remarkable growth in the 20 years since its humble beginnings from a dilapidated golf driving range in Snainton, North Yorkshire into a 3,000 ft superstore with 17 driving range bays, state of the art custom fitting studio, Bay 19 Café and warehouse from where the online and partner shop stock system operates. Recently Snainton Golf have joined the Euro Select buying group alongside over 20 other of the UK’s leading golf retailers to ensure they keep offering the customer the best choice and price possible.

For more information contact John Wells, Snainton Golf Centre 01723 850014 johnwells@snaintongolf.co.uk

