Srixon and Shane Lowry Present Significant Donation to Prostate Cancer UK

Srixon Sports Europe last week presented a cheque for £23,173.50 to its charitable partners, Prostate Cancer UK. This follows a successful first three months of sales following the February launch of the new 5th generation Z-STAR / Z-STAR XV.

As part of the agreement, Srixon have generously donated £1.50 for every dozen Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV golf balls sold at trade, since the February launch, to Prostate Cancer UK, helping to raise funds and awareness of the life-threatening male-specific disease.

The game-changing partnership also saw Srixon unveil a limited edition 15 ball ‘Z-STAR/ Z-STAR XV Bonus Pack’. This included an additional free sleeve of the new Z-STAR / Z-STAR XV, decorated with the iconic Prostate Cancer UK logo, giving golfers even more value.

During a recent media event at Camberley Heath Srixon staff player, Shane Lowry joined the company´s UK & Ireland President, Leslie Hepsworth to reveal the total donation to the cameras. The popular Irishman, himself, played a lead role in the promotional campaign that has helped drive sales and enhance multi-platform media exposure.

“Everyone at Srixon has been fully behind this partnership from the very beginning, so naturally we are extremely proud to present this sizeable cheque to Prostate Cancer UK after an encouraging start to the year,” commented Hepsworth.

The unveiling of this partnership fell in line with the release of Srixon’s best-ever golf ball. Being able, therefore, to offer everyone who purchases the bonus pack the opportunity to raise money for such an important cause, as well trial one of the best balls available in the golf market, couldn’t have worked better.”

One man dies every hour from prostate cancer, a stark statistic given that the average length of a round of golf is five hours. The charity’s aim is simple: to stop men dying from prostate cancer. This will be done through shifting the science over the next 10 years to focus on radical improvements in diagnosis, treatment, prevention and support.

James Beeby, Director of Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK added: “This is a tremendous start to our innovative relationship with Srixon, and we thank them and all the golfers for raising a brilliant amount of money by purchasing this life-changing ball.

“This exciting venture offers golfers a chance to not only change their game, but also change the lives of other men affected by prostate cancer thanks to the health information on the sleeve and the money raised.

“We continue to make strides in the great game of golf, but sadly this disease is not out of bounds. One in eight men will be affected by prostate cancer in their lifetime so we need to drive home this serious message.

“Srixon’s continued support will be invaluable in raising awareness and funding ground-breaking research to help fight the disease. This will help us provide dedicated support and information to men and their loved ones. On behalf of us and them, we say thanks.”

