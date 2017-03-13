Srixon Continue Headline Sponsorship of Srixon Amateur Championship

Leading golf brand, Srixon has announced that it will once again be the headline sponsor of the popular Srixon Amateur Championship, TGI´s flagship golf series.

With 90 qualifying events across the UK & Ireland, culminating in a Grand Final at Rockliffe Hall, Srixon will supply a whole range of prizes from its 2017 golf ball and accessories range as well as provide competitors with access to try out its latest products for themselves.

The brand´s UK & Ireland President, Leslie Hepsworth, commented, “We are delighted to continue our title sponsorship of this fantastic event series that gives amateur golfers from around the country the opportunity to compete under tour like conditions.

“It also gives us a great opportunity to showcase our entire product range to a large demographic of engaged golfers. On behalf of Srixon I would like to wish everyone the best of luck in their quest to reach the final at the fabulous Rockliffe Hall.”

The stunning Rockliffe Hall, nestled in the countryside of the North East will play host to the grand final of the 2017 Srixon Amateur Championship, on Thursday, September 7th, with qualifying medals being staged between April and June. The top 20 competitors on the final table will qualify to contest the final in the North East, where they can also expect to visit the Srixon Tour Truck that will be on-site during the event.

Adele McLean, TGI Golf Group Services Manager, said: “This event is an extremely rewarding event for our brand and we couldn’t be happier to have the support of such a prestigious brand as Srixon. The event give thousands of their customers the chance to play for some amazing prizes in their club medals as well as the opportunity to play at an awesome venue for the final.”

To take part all golf clubs have to do is make one of their monthly medals a Srixon Amateur Championship Qualifier, then simply send in the details of the winner, who will then be inputted into a national leaderboard.

There are limited places available, and they will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, so clubs should act quickly to register their event.

TGI Golf will supply all participating Partners with posters to help promote qualifying medals and ensure clubs get as many entrants as possible.

