Stewart Golf Buys New £1m Factory

Since starting the business and manufacture of its premium electric golf trolleys in an idyllic converted Cotswolds coach house in 2000, Stewart Golf added a second warehouse 2.5 miles away in 2012 to accommodate growing storage needs. The second warehouse became a second factory when the company started building the R Series three-wheeled push trolley there in 2014.

Even with two sites the company had only just been able to keep up with growing demand but has now completed the purchase of a brand-new facility on the sought-after Waterwells Business Park in Gloucester, almost doubling its space for offices, production and storage – signalling a new era for the company and future-proofing it for expected growth.

MD David Funnell said: “We are passionate about making our machines here in Great Britain: this investment reaffirms our commitment to staying a British-built brand. The new factory will allow us to build trolleys more efficiently and in greater numbers than ever. We have been hard pressed to keep up with demand in the last couple of years so this move will give us the increased capacity that we need to grow.”

COO Robert Hardie commented: “The new factory will make a huge difference to the service levels that we can provide. Increased capacity in both manufacturing and customer support will make a big difference. We aim to complete the move by the end of the summer but have already started the planning process so our customers will experience minimal disruption, if any.”

CEO Mark Stewart added: “The new building is exactly what we’ve been looking for to take Stewart Golf to the next level. The quality, location and feel of our new home match our vision for the future of the company.”

Stewart Golf is now planning the fit-out of the new factory with modern offices, communal areas, dedicated service area and of course, the all-important storage and production areas.

