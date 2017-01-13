Stewart Golf Post Record Numbers Again

Premium trolley manufacturer Stewart Golf has released details of bumper Christmas sales and impressive performance for 2016 as a whole.

Added value Christmas promotions on X, F & R Series trolleys were all received very well by the trade and consumers alike, resulting in a like-for-like increase of 44% when compared to the last two months of 2015.

Annual sales of the R1-S Push increased by 28%, boosted by strong international demand the British-built trolley. X Series sales continued to grow, with more than three out of four golfers opting for the more expensive X9 Follow over the X9 Remote.

Stewart Golf MD David Funnell commented: “The fact that the majority of X Series buyers opt for the more expensive Follow version shows that our clients really value true innovation in their equipment. The follow system is a major leap on from remote control and it’s great to see that our users agree.”

Exports are again a key feature of Stewart Golf’s sales profile, with one third of production sent to 29 different countries. Whilst the traditional golf markets of USA and Canada and Europe make up a significant proportion of exports, golfers in markets such as Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Chile are all buying Stewart Golf machines.

CEO Mark Stewart said: “We are delighted to have posted such positive results for 2016. Our continued growth is testament to the appeal of innovative, British-built products. As a business we are very positive about the future, with investment in both our products and UK manufacturing capability planned.”

Stewart Golf www.stewartgolf.com

Tags: David Funnell, Mark Stewart, Stewart Golf