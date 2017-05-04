STRI Group bolster agronomy team

STRI Group has strengthened its UK regional consultancy operation with the addition of two new turfgrass agronomists.

Michael Boyes joins STRI after a distinguished career in greenkeeping where he worked in Spain, Dubai and over five years at Loch Lomond Golf Club. He’s an R&A scholar, with a BSc (Hons) in turfgrass science and will be based in Milton Keynes covering the south of England and south midlands

Meanwhile Gary Walters will be based out of STRI headquarters in Bingley, West Yorkshire. Walters arrives from Myerscough College, where he worked as a full-time lecturer. Before Myerscough he had stints at The Belfry, Norwegian Golf Clubs Miklagard and Larvik, as well as the Vail Golf Club in Colorado, USA. Walters graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Sportsturf Science and Management and as a member of the R&A’s Greenkeeping Scholarship Programme.

Boyes and Walters, join fellow new agronomy recruit Richard Wing, who started in STRI’s new Scottish office in early March.

Over the past five years, STRI has bolstered its position as a market leader in the sports surface industry. Recently joining forces with Auburn University in the USA, as well as setting up a joint venture in China. This is in addition to recent significant investments made at its facilities in the UK, Australia and Qatar.

Head of agronomy at STRI, Alistair Beggs, said: “I am delighted to welcome Gary and Michael to the agronomy team. They bring with them a combination of practical experience and high level greenkeeping expertise which will enable them to deliver at a high level for our clients. Their recruitment gives us capacity to expand the services we offer to the market in the UK and Europe.”

