STRI Group go Stateside

STRI Group has joined forces with a leading provider of turfgrass education, Auburn University, to initiate research and development programmes throughout the US sports surface market.

The agreement, with the world-renowned Alabama-based University, will focus primarily on expanding the US soccer industry, as well as conducting surfaces research in other sports including golf, football, baseball and equestrian.

The collaboration aims to further enhance Auburn’s existing turfgrass and sports turf research facility, helping it become a centre of excellence for innovations and emerging technologies in sports turf. Auburn will showcase cutting edge techniques and technologies such as grow-lights, water management and reinforced turf systems.

Scott McElroy, professor in the College of Agriculture’s Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences Department, said: “Working with STRI is a great opportunity to not only grow our research program at Auburn, but to also greatly enhance the educational content, internship experiences and job opportunities for our students.”

Over the past five years, STRI has reinforced its position as a market leader in the sports surface industry. With its collaboration with Auburn, STRI secures a permanent presence on four continents, with further significant investments being made at its facilities in Australia, the United Kingdom and Qatar.

Lee Penrose, STRI Group Director, said: “STRI is thrilled to collaborate with such a forward thinking and well-respected university. Together, our organisations will create the leading sports turf facility in the US, demonstrating the latest in international thinking.”

STRI Group is the leading global design and consultancy specialist for the development of elite standard sports surfaces. Providing advice and expertise on the research, design, construction and management of both natural and artificial sports fields of play across the world.

STRI was established in the UK in 1929, and now operates globally out of its three research and design hubs in Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific, servicing over 2,000 clients annually. Clients include some of the world’s most iconic sports venues, international tournaments, sports governing bodies, sports club owners and facilities managers, local authorities and schools.

STRI Group has within its capabilities extensive staff resources working across wide range of R&D, design, consultancy and sustainability disciplines.

The company’s website at www.strigroup.com contains more information on the STRI Group and their range of services.

Tags: Auburn University, Lee Penrose, Scott McElroy, STRI Group