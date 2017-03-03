STRI Group has strengthened its Australian operations

Business development manager Mark Stidwill arrives from PGG Wrightson Seeds, bringing a wealth of turf and business development expertise to the group. Mark will be based out of STRI’s Brisbane office, but will be working across the business operations in Asia-Pacific.

STRI continues its investment in the well-known SportsTurf business, now part of the STRI Group, through the recent addition of Sam Myott to its agronomy team in Melbourne.

Sam has over 20 years’ experience in turfgrass management throughout Australia and Asia, having managed and worked on many world class golf courses, bowling greens and other sporting facilities throughout the region.

Senior agronomist Michelle Dickinson also joins SportsTurf from Ground Science to expand the SportsTurf business into Queensland. She has over 25 years’ experience in the sports turf industry, and will be providing expert consultancy and agronomic services after relocating to the Sunshine State.

The Melbourne-based consultants, SportsTurf, recently moved into new offices in Mt Waverly and will continue to offer professional agronomic, design and construction supervision services, as well as laboratory diagnostics from its brand-new laboratory facility.

Over the past five years, STRI has bolstered its position as a market leader in the sports surface industry. It recently joined forces with Auburn University in the USA, as well as started work on several large-scale football projects through its joint venture in China. This is in addition to recent significant investments made at its facilities in the United Kingdom and Qatar.

Director of operations in Australia Dr Marke Jennings-Temple said: “Our business is investing in talented, knowledgeable staff across the company, to support our ongoing commitment to deliver high-quality technical services to the turf industry in Australia.”

STRI Group www.strigroup.com

Tags: Mark Stidwill, Marke Jennings-Temple, Michelle Dickinson, Sam Myott, STRI Group