STRI Group take root in Scotland

STRI Group has opened a new Scottish office, in the heart of Glasgow, to help deliver a diverse range of sportsturf solutions to new and existing clients.

The new premises, in West George Street, will be a base for STRI’s Scottish agronomy team, who work closely with The R&A, and an arm of its Yorkshire-based sports service design department, which manages projects on pitches and stadiums across the world.

As well as existing members of Scottish staff, the Glasgow office will be home to new STRI appointments Neil Rodger, who joins as design consultant, and agronomist Richard Wing, who starts in his new role in early March.

Over the past five years, STRI has bolstered its position as a market leader in the sports surface industry. Recently joining forces with Auburn University in the USA, as well as setting up a joint venture in China. This is in addition to recent significant investments made at its facilities in the United Kingdom, Australia and Qatar.

Richard Windows, STRI agronomy manager, said: “A base in the centre of Glasgow is an exciting development for STRI and will allow closer links with our Scottish clients. The new office will allow for the agronomy and design consultants to work more closely as a team and utilise each other’s individual skills to deliver a better and more collective service for our clients across Scotland.”

