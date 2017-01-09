Stuburt Sales Up 20% Year-On-Year

Stuburt, the British brand offering affordable quality golf footwear and apparel, has recorded a 20% rise in year-on-year sales for 2016 as well as securing record pre-book sales for 2017.

Stuburt is clearly striking the right note with its range of high-quality and affordable golf footwear, apparel and accessories. “It’s been an excellent year and the figures demonstarte that Stuburt is delivering desirable products that appeal to the golf market in the UK and Europe,” said Stuburt’s Managing Director Graeme Stevens.

Stuburt has been making high-quality shoes since 1860, kitting out some of the top performers in the worlds of yachting, ice-skating, football and golf, including 2011 Open Champion and 2016 European Ryder Cup Captain Darren Clarke. Proud to work with Major champions and aspiring professionals, Stuburt products are trusted by countless amateur golfers across the globe.

In recent years, the brand has branched out successfully into the world of golf apparel, outerwear and accessories, where the focus has also been on unrivalled affordable quality. “We know that both golfers and golf retailers appreciate the blend of quality and affordability that Stuburt provides. With exciting new ranges for 2017 that are already proving popular with retailers, we’re confident of further success in the coming year,” added Stevens.

For Spring/Summer 2017, Stuburt has produced a superb range of golfing footwear delivering a selection of classic and contemporary styles and featuring the latest performance technologies and state-of-the-art materials, including the eVent waterproof membrane system.

Also for Spring/Summer 2017, Stuburt has produced an excellent range of apparel and accessories that utilise high-performing fabrics and golf-specific technologies. A selection of stylish garments are available, many featuring Stuburt’s impressive DRI-back moisture transfer technology, helping the golfer to stay cool and dry on course.

With great products for next year showcasing Stuburt’s continuing desire to deliver affordable quality to golfers, 2017 is set to be a stellar year for the brand as it’s cements it position as the go-to price point partner for many golf retailers.

For more details about the full Stuburt range of shoes, apparel and accessories, visit www.stuburt.com, email info@wwgb.uk.com or call 0161 886 4010 for more details.

Tags: Graeme Stevens, Stuburt