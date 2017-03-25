Swan Anticipates Exciting Year Ahead For GCA

The Golf Consultants Association has voted for chairman Howard Swan to remain in the post for a further two years, following the recent annual general meeting in London.

Having been chairman since 2014, this latest decision ensures Swan, a course architect with the family-owned Swan Golf Designs, will serve a five-year term as head of the association.

Tom Searle, a health and safety consultant at Britrisk Safety, was invited to join the executive, which now comprises Swan; John Ashworth, from consulting and business advisory specialist John Ashworth Associates; Andy Barwell, a director with marcomms specialist Azalea; Neil Dainton, from golf consultancy Neil Dainton Golf; and Luis Desouza, the founder and CEO of NFS Technology Group.

Addressing the members at the well-attended meeting, Swan expressed satisfaction with the continued expansion of the GCA and welcomed its new members.

He said: “I believe 2017 may prove a landmark year in the lifetime of the GCA with international membership set to take off following substantial interest from Spain, Portugal and further afield.

“With an increased involvement of Azalea, as the association’s PR and marketing specialist, we expect to intensify promotional activities on an international basis.”

The GCA welcomed three premium corporate partners during 2016 – Hampshire-based Huxley Golf, a specialist in premier all-weather surfaces for golf; Suffolk-based Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd, a supplier of quality turf maintenance equipment for more than 184 years; and American company Rain Bird, the world leader in manufacturing irrigation systems and products – and expects to partner with around 10 further international companies to finalise its links to the global golf industry.

The GCA, formed in 1999, is unique in the UK in its ability to make available a team of highly-respected and experienced golf industry professionals to see any phase of a project through from conception to end.

GCA www.golfconsultants.co.uk

