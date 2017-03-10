TaylorMade-adidas Golf announce official European roll-out of TMaGDirect

In TaylorMade-adidas Golf’s pursuit of Service and Operational excellence, a dedicated team have spent the last year developing an online experience, designed to be intuitive, efficient and convenient.

TMaGDirect will enable all retail partners to place orders, receive real-time stock availability, check order status, track orders as well as view and print invoices all at time most convenient for them with the platform accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In celebration of the launch across Europe, all orders placed on the site are exempt from the minimum order charge until further notice and will receive priority processing through the warehouses.

“We’re very excited as the launch of our B2B site across Europe is the culmination of a global effort, marking a significant moment in our organisation’s pursuit of service and operational excellence. Feedback from our Customers that participated in beta testing of the site has been highly positive. Furthermore, we strongly believe that the site will continue to help TaylorMade-adidas Golf become easier to do business with,” says Travis Allen, Director of Service and Sales.

