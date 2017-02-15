TaylorMade-adidas Golf Launch TMaGDirect

TaylorMade-adidas Golf announce the official launch of its business to business e-commerce platform for retail partners, called TMaGDirect.

In TaylorMade-adidas Golf’s pursuit of Service and Operational excellence, a dedicated team have spent the last year developing an online experience, designed to be intuitive, efficient and convenient.

TMaGDirect will enable retail partners to place orders, receive real-time stock availability, check order status, track orders as well as view and print invoices all at time most convenient for them with the platform accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In celebration of the launch, all orders placed on the site are exempt from the minimum order charge until further notice and will receive priority processing through the warehouses.

“We’re very excited as the launch of our B2B site is the culmination of a global effort, marking a significant moment in our organisation’s pursuit of service and operational excellence. Feedback from our Customers that participated in beta testing of the site has been highly positive. Furthermore, we strongly believe that the site will continue to help TaylorMade-adidas Golf become easier to do business with,” said Travis Allen, Director of Service and Sales.

Retail partners who participated in the beta testing expressed their positive feedback:

‘Accurate stock availability just a click away – it’s fantastic.’ (Ben Reeves, Clubhouse Golf)

‘It is really useful that we can now order on a 24/7 basis and let our customers know immediately of any stock issues.’ (Sean Bodenham, Celtic Manor)

‘We are really impressed by this new system. It’s easy to use and makes us as a business more efficient.’ (Darren Parris, North Foreland Golf Club)

‘TMaGDirect works in a clear, precise and logical manner – from placing the order, all the way through to tracking its progress and receiving the invoice.’ (Chris Steele, Minchinhampton Golf Club)

To Register https://prod.tmagdirect.com/register

