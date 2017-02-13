TGI Golf Celebrates ‘Most Successful Business Conference Ever’

The TGI Golf Partnership, golf’s leading retail services group, staged what has been hailed as its ‘most successful Business Conference ever’ following the annual event at The Belfry.

With more Partners attending than ever before and an educational seminar timetable of first rate speakers – including a presentation from Sky Sports pundit and European Tour coach Denis Pugh – Partners left the event ready for the season ahead.

Eddie Reid, TGI Golf Managing Director, said: “This has been our most successful Business Conference ever, a great reflection on the quality of seminars staged and the high class of retailer in the group.

“Year-on-year the quality of the seminars staged continues to increase and develop. This year in particular the seminars were extremely in depth, with statistical information that the modern-day PGA Professional requires to run a successful business.”

Denis Pugh, took Partners through his story, including his coaching philosophy and passing on invaluable tips. He also regaled Partners with some stories from the Tour and the Sky Sports studio, as well as answering questions from the audience.

On the first day of the two-day event Partners were split into four groups and rotated around seminars conducted by leading lights in their fields.

Speakers included Phil Barnard, President of Crossover Technologies, Michael Malone, Trackman Sales Director, Michael Creighton, Titleist Golf Ball Manager and Javier Ruiz, from world leading email marketing brand Campaign Monitor.

All four presentations gave Partners invaluable information and knowledge to help them and their businesses, discussing topics including custom fitting, golf ball merchandising, email marketing and statistical analysis.

On the final day of the event Partners were brought together as one audience to listen to presentations from Eddie Reid, love.golf and Pugh.

During his presentation Eddie Reid broke down the major talking points of the industry and provided Partners with some vital statistics and information.

The team from love.golf – Gary Firkins, Alastair Spink and Ollie Rush – presented the latest participation research from Syngenta and discussed the business benefits of female participation in golf and how love.golf can help to deliver successful and rewarding female group coaching.

Stuart Williamson, PGA Professional at Clydeway Golf Performance Centre, said: “This has been a fantastic event once again. I’ve been to every Business Conference since I joined the group and I always take away a lot of new ideas, I find it extremely insightful and helpful to my business.

“It is a must attend event for me and without doubt it is beneficial to my business, I always go away from it buzzing for the new season.”

Once again Partners took to social media to show their appreciation of the event.

Michael O’Shea, PGA Professional at Rathsallagh Golf Club, tweeted: “Thanks @TGI_eddiereid & @TGI_Golf for a great business conference the last 2 days, first class from start to finish”

Gavin Abson, The West Lancs GC PGA Professional, tweeted: “Fantastic couple of days @TGI_Golf Business Conference. Learnt so much from the 2 days and great to interact with fellow professionals.”

Ian Taylor, Fleetwood Golf Club, sent: “Thanks to @TGI_Golf for another great conference, informative and inspirational #proudtobeapartofit”

Jonathan Earl, Ifield GC: “Thanks @TGI_Golf @TGI_eddiereid for a great 2 days. Extremely informative Business Conference. So helpful to meet so many people and partners”

