TGI Yearbook Published

In his introduction to the TGI Yearbook, just-published with the tagline ‘Drive our Vision, Share our Success’, Managing Director Eddie Reid describes the publication as ‘sometimes serious, sometimes light-hearted’, going on to state, “Our business is so competitive these days that for many retailers it’s heads down, work hard and never really have the time to smell the roses ……. Sometimes we need to get a little perspective in our lives.”

The Yearbook covers the annual TGI Business Conference and Awards Nights of 2016 and golf events in Turkey, Celtic Manor and The Belfry. It looks ahead to the next Business Conference (to be held at The Belfry in February) and The Team Challenge at Antalya in March. There are features about the retail consultancy service and digital marketing along with a tongue-in-cheek preview of 2017 written by ‘Mystic Ed’.

GBN readers can read the 14 page TGI 2016 Yearbook in full.

TGI www.tgi.com

Tags: Eddie Reid, TGI