The BGIA Welcomes Lynx Golf as a New Member

The British Golf Industry Association (BGIA) is delighted to welcome Lynx Golf as a new member. Lynx is a British, family owned golf equipment company, dedicated to offering exceptional clubs for use by golfers at all skill levels. Based in Surrey with on-site state of the art design, club making and custom fitting studios, Lynx has an extensive range of men’s, ladies’ and junior equipment and this year unveiled several exciting new products including the Black Cat driver, #BB (Boom Boom) collection and Parallax irons.

The BGIA is managed by an Executive Board and an independent Chairman. The BGIA Executive Board constitutes of elected members, who meet regularly to develop the services and direction of the Association. Stephanie Zinser, Managing Partner – Lynx Golf has been co-opted onto the Board subject to her being elected by the BGIA membership at their AGM in April.

Stephanie said: “It’s a great tribute to what Lynx has achieved in 5 short years to be invited onto a Board which is represented by the leading lights of our industry, and a personal honour to become the first female member of the BGIA Executive Board. I, and we as Lynx, fully support the BGIA’s desire to provide passionate support to our industry, and I intend to participate fully and actively in all areas of the BGIA’s promotion of golf, increasing participation in this magnificent game, and challenging some of the issues which have perhaps held the growth of our sport back.”

The BGIA represents the vast majority of brands in the golf industry including Callaway, Footjoy, Mizuno, Motocaddy, Powakaddy, Ping, Taylormade, Titleist, Wilson and Yonex. Benefits of being a member include a free quarterly dashboard of information supplied by BGIA members SMS Marketing Services and Golf Datatech which comprises of:

GB Rounds Played

GB Participation Report

European Retail Market Movements

Retail Audit Data on the Key Golf Categories

Free places at key industry networking events are another BGIA member benefit as is being a part of the FSPA (Federation of Sport and Play Associations) to utilise their lobbying potential.

Philip Morley, Chairman – BGIA said “The BGIA campaigns for sustained growth in value and participation across the sport and supporting industry. Having Lynx Golf as part of the BGIA and Stephanie Zinser as a BGIA Executive Board member will help us better reflect the views of the entire industry and unite together to grow the game of golf.

He continued; It’s also perfect timing that Stephanie joins us right in the middle of the BGIA’s National Golf Month whose focus this year has been to encourage more women to play the game. It is vital for the economic health of the sport that more women start playing golf, so having Stephanie’s perspective and her strong desire to become more actively involved in developing the game will be invaluable to the Board.”

Companies related to the golf industry, that are not directly engaged in the manufacture, wholesaling and/or distribution of golf products and services can all become associate members of the BGIA.

BGIA www.bgia.org.uk

