Bunker Mentality, one of Europe’s most fashionable golf clothing brands, has launched a new marketing initiative by creating a series of golf events allowing the brand to communicate beyond the traditional marketing channels to their consumers.

The inaugural 2017 series will have three events spread across the year and the first event, The Bunker ‘Blue Jacket’ Masters, will be held at The Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club on 28th March 2017. Later in the year there will be The Bunker Open, followed by Bunkerfest, the brand’s own unique festival of golf.

Robert Hart, Bunker’s Creative Director commented: “For some time now our ‘Club Bunker’ members have been asking us to create our own unique events, BunkerStyle. These will also allow us to create our own news stories and promote our brand more effectively to golfers than through the traditional channels. The Bunker Masters is the first event of the series, followed by The Bunker Open in July, and our unique two-day festival of golf “Bunkerfest” in September. Our events always offer a unique experience, adding interest and fun for all those involved.

The Bunker Masters will be played in a Stableford format around The Championship Course at The Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club. Bunker Mentality European Tour professional Simon Dyson is giving a golf clinic before the event and will present the winner with the Bunker Blue Jacket.

Robert added: “The response to this first event has been fantastic with half the tee times being sold on the first day they went on sale. We know that golfers are looking for something a little different. Bunker Mentality brings this through both our clothing and now our golf events”.

Full details of The Bunker Masters are available on the brand’s website. To find out more about all things Bunker Mentality visit www.bunker-mentality.com

Tags: Bunker Mentality, Robert Hart